LETTER: Why are there empty market stalls?

Can anyone, council representative, stallholder, member of the public, maybe a visitor to Chesterfield, please explain to me — and maybe many more Chesterfield residents — in words that a five-year-old would understand ( PLEASE), why the market stalls in this thriving, bustling, vibrant market town of ours are only a third to a half occupied on most market days, including Saturdays?

When I was younger and you wanted to get from one end of the market square to the other, say from the Shambles to the Market Hall entrance ,you walked around the perimeter — you couldn’t get through the centre.

What we have now is 60 years of progress?

If a well known food outlet disappears from the town centre, as it is rumoured, it will be God help us.

Paul Webber

By email