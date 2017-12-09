LETTER: What happened to the A61 bridge being built?

In response to the recent headline (Grinding to a halt, November 23), when the original plans were drawn up to reclaim the Avenue plant it was stated that a bridge would be built over the main railway line linking to the roundabout at Furnace Hillock Way.

This would then carry on to Corbriggs where a link would be made to the A617 dual carriageway.

This plan seems to have been dropped but would surely take a large proportion of the traffic off the A61 and the new traffic generated by the housing on the reclaimed site.

Given the extra traffic this development will create, could the developer not be asked to contribute to the cost? This seems to me to be the least disruptive way to tackle the increasing congestion on the A61.

Richard Smithson

By email