LETTER: Thanks for your support

On behalf of the Staveley and district branch of the Royal British Legion I would like to express our sincere thanks for the unstinting support of Staveley folk during the period of Remembrance this year.

Given the backdrop of ever decreasing disposable incomes it was heartwarming to see the generosity of the town and surrounding villages in supporting our veterans and serving members of the armed forces and their families.

We, as a branch, have had the pleasure of attending numerous services of remembrance held across the community and it has been a privilege to witness how important this annual remembrance is seen to be.

I would also like to thank our stalwart Poppy Appeal collectors who have again given so freely of their time in supporting the branch. It is down to their support and the generosity of the public that we have raised more than £18,000 this year.

All this will go to supporting those who have given so much in the service of our country.

We are incredibly proud of our little town, especially given the attendance of so many at the remembrance gardens on Remembrance Sunday, where once again considerable numbers paid their respects to the fallen.

As we move forward towards what will be a momentous year in 2018 I would like to extend an invitation to anyone who would like to join the Royal British Legion. Our meetings are held at 6.30 pm on the first Thursday of the month at the Legionnaires Club on Pullman Close, Staveley. You don’t have to have served in the armed forces to be a member, all you need is a willingness to help those who have.

We can be contacted on staveleyrbl@hotmail.co.uk

Once again thank you for your support.

John Wallace

Branch chairman