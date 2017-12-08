LETTER: Knights and dames do little to deserve titles

Regarding the honours system, I am amazed we as a nation put up with it.

Most of the people who become knights and dames have done little to deserve them in my view.

The actors, comedians and ‘celebrities’ have chosen their careers and have in most cases been “over rewarded” for their efforts.

It is often cited it is “for services to charity”. Many of us could claim that, surely?

Learning lines, singing, dancing, thank you for sharing your talent.

The sacked or “pensioned off” politicians progress to the £300 per day House of Lords.

Let us totally scrap the honours system and have the satisfaction of helping where we can, without expecting reward, as many of us do already.

James Bower

By email