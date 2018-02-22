LETTER: Get cracking ....and start fracking

So Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee has rejected an application for an exploratory drilling rig near Eckington, to see if there’s any gas there.

Well, it is government policy for these schemes to go ahead. As I see it its not in my backyard (NIMBY), not just Derbyshire but all over the country. We have shut down all the coal mines and I believe that we have got at least 100 years of coal reserves in this country. But we are importing coal from Russia and gas also from the other countries. Here we have got a chance to be self sufficient and certain people are up in arms. If it was left to them we would all be living in tents. I for one don’t want to sit in the dark and cold. So my message is, get cracking and start fracking.

Alan Warner

Ripley