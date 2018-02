I live right by Tesco and Asda in Whittington Moor, Chesterfield and every evening, especially on a Sunday when the shops shut at 4pm, the racers are out in their cars. It’s horrendous.

They rev their engines and speed up Sheffield Road at high speeds and around Pevil Roundabout.

There has been police in the Asda car park while the drivers are about but they don’t seem bothered about doing anything.

They also race down the side road towards Tesco.

Name & address withheld

By email