Young environmentalists hope hundreds of people will join another climate strike in a Derbyshire town

Young environmentalists are planning another demonstration in a Derbyshire town to raise awareness of climate change.

Matlock Youth Climate Strike is hoping hundreds of people will join its next rally in Crown Square on Friday November 29.

Highfields School pupils Emily Bush 18 and 14-year-old Lilly Lockett are spearheading the event at 11am, which follows some of the worst floods in the town in decades.

Emily said: “We are trying to raise awareness of climate change with the general public and to get a sense of urgency across that we are in a state of emergency and we need to take action now.

“We will be focussing on supporting local businesses after the flood.

“We also have a General Election coming up. “We are not party political, this is a problem we are all going to face.

“We would encourage people to put their vote to good use and to vote for a party that is going to do their best to tackle climate change and mitigate the effects

“We know floods do happen but there will be increased rates of flooding because of climate change and it will change our daily lives in the future.”

In September, young people from schools across Derbyshire turned out in their hundreds to call for action from local and national governments to tackle the climate crisis.

n The group can be contacted by email on matlock4climate@gmail.com.