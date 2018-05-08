Young Bolsover schoolgirl died in ‘tragic accident’ as she crossed the road, inquest hears

Mia Jade Gartland had just started secondary school.

The eleven-year-old loved playing football and was interested in music.

She had a good group of friends and a loving family.

Sadly, her life was cut short when she was accidently in collision with a car as she crossed the road with her older sister.

No one was to blame.

The driver of the car had less than one second to react.

At an inquest held in Chesterfield on Tuesday, coroner Kathryn Hayes, addressing the family, said: “I can only imagine how difficult it has been for you. This is one of those tragic cases that happens from time to time.”

On the evening of October 5 last year, Mia, of Manor Court Road, Bolsover, had been to McDonald’s with her 13-year-old sister and another friend.

Afterwards, the young sisters attempted to cross the A632 Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, to get their lift home.

The inquest heard that it was dark and there was heavy traffic on one side of the road due to an earlier minor crash.

The sisters walked out into the road from behind a stationary van and straight into the path of an oncoming car.

Mia’s older sister, who was leading the way across the road, managed to get out of the way but still suffered some injuries. She has since made a full recovery.

But Mia was said to have ‘hesitated’ slightly, and collided with the car.

She passed away the next day in hospital.

The driver of the Daihatsu, a man called Matthew Brough, was not at fault, a police investigation found.

Mr Brough was driving at 35mph, below the 40mph limit for the road. There were no defects on his vehicle.

A statement read out at the inquest on his behalf said: “Since the collision I have not driven a car.

“I just did not see the girls until they were in front of my car.”

A post-mortem found Mia died from a head trauma.

Recording Mia’s death as road traffic collision, Ms Hayes, said: “I would like to add that nobody was at fault in this very tragic accident.”