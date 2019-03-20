Work starting to create new sports pitch in Chesterfield

Work is starting to create a new artificial sports pitch in Chesterfield.

The new all-weather pitch, which will be at the site of the former Queen's Park Sports Centre, will support seven-a-side and five-a-side football games as well as other sports.

The remaining area will be landscaped with trees, shrubs, plants and grass so it is closer to the original park design by William Barron which was in place before the old Queen's Park Sports Centre was built in 1968.

Work on the pitch is due to be completed in the summer.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "The pitch will be available for hire by individuals, groups and clubs and from April we will be seeking expressions of interest from those interesting in hiring this excellent facility.

"We want to ensure a range of user groups can access the facility to support increasing physical activity and healthier lifestyles.

"The pitch helps to meet a need identified by Sport England to increase the number of artificial pitches available in the borough.

"We are really pleased that this development is taking place and the positive impact that this will have on Chesterfield's sporting infrastructure."

Any groups or individuals interested in using the pitch should email their contact details to qpscenquiries@chesterfield.gov.uk

The former Queen's Park Sports Centre was demolished in 2017.

According to the results of a public consultation, a total of 384 respondents - 68.9 per cent - indicated that they agreed with the council's preferred option of a 3G pitch.

The centre closed at the end of December 2015, a few days before the new £11.25million Queen's Park Sports Centre opened further up Boythorpe Avenue.

