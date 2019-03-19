Work on new multi-storey car park in Chesterfield 'progressing well'

Chesterfield Borough Council says work is 'progressing well' on the new Saltergate multi-storey car park.

The facility is expected to open this summer as part of the Northern Gateway development.

Work is now being carried out to pour the concrete which creates the decks of the new car park.

Councillor Terry Gilby, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "It's exciting to see the new car park nearing completion. The work has been carried out to programme and to budget.

"People using the car park will notice a real difference with 24 hour secure parking and better facilities. The car park will be open to the public as well as serving the new Premier Inn hotel on Elder Way."

A council spokesperson added: "With 526 spaces, the new car park will be open 24 hours, have wider spaces and more disabled spaces than the previous car park it replaces and will also have six electric vehicle charging points with the option to add a further ten according to the demand."

The £19.9million Northern Gateway project also includes the privately-led Premier Inn hotel and street improvements to Elder Way and Knifesmithgate.

Work is also due to begin in the coming months on the council's enterprise centre on part of the Donut car park. The main works are scheduled to begin after the the Saltergate multi-storey car park is complete.

