Work kicks off for new £1.6m Derbyshire community centree

Work has begun on a £1.6m much-needed community centre – which will benefit local community groups and organisations and hundreds of young football players for generations to come.

By Tracy WalkerContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Councillor David Taylor, Mayor of Amber Valley, 'breaking the ground' at Charles HillCouncillor David Taylor, Mayor of Amber Valley, 'breaking the ground' at Charles Hill
Councillor David Taylor, Mayor of Amber Valley, 'breaking the ground' at Charles Hill

The Mayor of Amber Valley, Councillor David Taylor took part in a ground-breaking ceremony at the weekend for the new venue, to be built on the Charles Hill playing fields in Loscoe.The new building includes team changing rooms and officials’ changing rooms and a large community hall that can be subdivided for hire by clubs and groups for sports, social activities, and meetings.

There will be a fully equipped kitchen and bar to provide on-site catering for both indoor events and carnivals and tournaments on the Charles Hill playing fields.

The new venue has been funded by a range of partners including Amber Valley Borough Council, The Football Foundation, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner and the Charles Hill Centre Charity, comprising local residents and volunteers, who have fund raised and campaigned for the new centre for several years.

The project has also received £580,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Mayor said: “I am really proud to start the building works for this important community facility which will be available for use by a large number of community groups and organisations and we intend to partner with the County Council’s public health teams to develop a local community health hub, delivering much needed services right on the community’s doorstep.”

The building works will be completed early in 2024, following the demolition of the dilapidated 1960s-built previous centre.

