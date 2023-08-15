Work begins to build new, affordable homes on former lace factory site in Long Eaton

The new Oakleys Road scheme is being developed on the former Oaklea Mill lace factory site, and will provide 46 new, mixed tenure, affordable homes.

The new homes include 29 homes for affordable rent, and 17 for shared ownership. Work has recently begun on the site, and the homes are expected to be completed in winter 2024.

The £10m scheme is being funded and delivered by emh group, with a grant contribution from Homes England as part of its Strategic Partnership agreement with Homes England.

Chan Kataria, Group Chief Executive at emh said:

“We were delighted to join our partners Erewash Borough Council and MyPad celebrate the start of working on this exciting new scheme. We are proud that our close work with Erewash Borough Council means we can be certain that the homes offered by the scheme will contribute towards meeting the housing aspirations of local people. We look forward to seeing the development progress in the coming months.”

Through close partnership working with Erewash Borough Council, emh group has ensured the types and size of the homes meet the housing needs of local people. The new homes, developed by MyPad, will be available in a range of sizes, including one-bedroomed apartments, and two- three- and four-bedroomed houses. The houses come with gardens, apartments have amenity spaces, and there is plenty of parking available for the new homes.

Councillor James Dawson, Leader of Erewash Borough Council, says:

“We need more homes in the borough, particularly affordable housing for those on Erewash’s housing register, some of whom will be facing homelessness, or living in difficult conditions. Also, buying a home is out of reach for many people.

"So these 46 new homes for rent and for shared ownership are really welcome. We know that emh will provide well-managed, energy efficient and long-term homes for local residents.”

“The Council is proud of our partnership working with emh and we look forward to coming back again in the next 18 months or so, to greet residents in their new homes.”

The homes have been thoughtfully designed to reflect the character of nearby homes, and residents will enjoy being within walking distance of the town centre and close to local amenities.

Dave Holland, Operations Director at MyPad said:

“We are thrilled to be the chosen developer working closely with our partners, emh and Erewash Borough Council in developing this project. Our emphasis is to create affordable, sustainable and efficient housing, that will provide quality homes for a thriving community”

All homes will be provided by emh group, who will manage the sale of the shared ownership homes.

Those interested in shared ownership homes can contact emh at [email protected] or call 0300 123 0918.