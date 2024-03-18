Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident at Horns Bridge leaves busy Chesterfield road closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a woman who was on the bridge over the A617 just after 8.15am on Sunday, March 17.

The woman is believed to have fallen from height. Ambulance crews attended, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A617 was closed at Horns Bridge while emergency services attended and was reopened around 9.15am.