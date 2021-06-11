Woman taken to hospital and cinema evacuated after ‘medical emergency’ at Chesterfield Cineworld

Emergency services were called to the cinema, at Alma Leisure Park, at around 9.11pm last night (June 10) following reports of a medical emergency.

Two paramedics in separate ambulance cars, as well as a crewed ambulance, were in attendance.

One witness, who was at Cineworld to see a screening of Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights concert, described seeing a woman on the floor surrounded by parademics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Ambulance Service said one patient had been transported to hospital after a medical emergency at Chesterfield Cineworld last night

He said: “I went to the toilet about 10 past or quarter past nine and as I walked down the stairs and turned right to go out the screen I saw this lady on the floor with people around her.

"I thought it was a fire drill as there weren’t that many people in.

"I went to the toilet and came back, and that’s when I sensed it was a bit more serious than that.

"Then they put the lights on in the cinema and told us we had to leave. It was awful.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that one patient had been transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The specific nature of the incident, or further details on the woman’s condition, are currently not known.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Cineworld for more information.