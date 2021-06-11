Woman taken to hospital and cinema evacuated after ‘medical emergency’ at Chesterfield Cineworld
A woman has been taken to hospital and a film screening was abandoned after a ‘medical emergency’ at Cineworld in Chesterfield.
Emergency services were called to the cinema, at Alma Leisure Park, at around 9.11pm last night (June 10) following reports of a medical emergency.
Two paramedics in separate ambulance cars, as well as a crewed ambulance, were in attendance.
One witness, who was at Cineworld to see a screening of Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights concert, described seeing a woman on the floor surrounded by parademics.
He said: “I went to the toilet about 10 past or quarter past nine and as I walked down the stairs and turned right to go out the screen I saw this lady on the floor with people around her.
"I thought it was a fire drill as there weren’t that many people in.
"I went to the toilet and came back, and that’s when I sensed it was a bit more serious than that.
"Then they put the lights on in the cinema and told us we had to leave. It was awful.”
East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that one patient had been transported to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
The specific nature of the incident, or further details on the woman’s condition, are currently not known.
The Derbyshire Times has contacted Cineworld for more information.