Woman hospitalised after blaze starts in bathroom of her Derbyshire home

At around 5.20pm on Tuesday, February 8, firefighters from the Ripley and Alfreton stations were called to a fire at a property on Sycamore Avenue, Ripley.

A fire had started in an upstairs bathroom, and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to enter the property.

One female was administered oxygen at the scene by fire crews, and she later attended hospital with minor injuries and shock.