Woman dyes hair purple for Ashgate Hospicecare to say thanks for looking after her mum

A woman has dyed her hair bright purple to raise money for Ashgate Hospicecare to say thanks for the care they have given to her mum.

Dawn Langan, 50, who is originally from Chesterfield but now lives in Hastings, East Sussex, has been away from her family home for two months to be with her mum, Glenice Siddall, at Ashgate Hospicecare.

Dawn wanted to give something back to the hospice for their kindness in looking after her mum.

To say thanks to the hospice, Dawn has dyed her hair purple - her mum’s favourite colour and the colour the hospice is well known for.

MORE NEWS: Project appoints Chesterfield children as 'digital leaders' to protect their peers online

Dawn ‘braved’ the colour change at Images Hair and Beauty in Clay Cross.

Two of Glenice's granddaughters, Gemma and Jade, are also going to dye their hair purple once the £1,000 fundraising target has been hit..

MORE NEWS: This is how much the 10 top earners in Derbyshire councils were paid in 2017-18

Dawn’s husband, Adrian Langan, said: “Dawn returned to Chesterfield at the end of January to support her mum through this sad time and wanted to do something to help Ashgate Hospicecare.

“The care given to her mum by Ashgate is second to none and she wants to fundraise for the hospice

“The hospice have been very supportive to Dawn during her mum’s ongoing stay and are supporting this fundraising effort.”

To make a donation, click here

