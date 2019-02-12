Woman dies after collision in Clowne

A pensioner who suffered serious injuries after a collision in Clowne has died.

June Harris was taken to hospital on Friday, February 8, following the collision on Mill Green Way, just after 10.30am.

The collision happened on Friday

The 78-year-old, who was from the village, sadly died yesterday afternoon (February 11).

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. They are especially keen to trace a man wearing a hi-vis jacket, who was near the pedestrian crossing at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 19*66480, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.