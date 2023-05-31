News you can trust since 1855
Woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield

A woman had to be cut out of her car after emergency services were called to two incidents on the same Chesterfield road in the space of three hours
By Oliver McManus
Published 31st May 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:09 BST

In the first incident, firefighters and the police were called to the scene of the road traffic accident on Dunston Road, in Chesterfield, shortly before 3pm on Monday, May 29.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley found one car had left the road and gone into a hedge . No-one trapped inside and no other vehicle was involved. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service say the scene was made safe and the car removed at around 4.30pm.

Emergency services removing a vehicle that had crashed into a hedge on Dunston Road - no injuries were reportedEmergency services removing a vehicle that had crashed into a hedge on Dunston Road - no injuries were reported
Emergency services removing a vehicle that had crashed into a hedge on Dunston Road - no injuries were reported
The second incident, also on Dunston Road but along a slightly different stretch, saw a Ford C-Max car hit a tree. A larger emergency presence was required, with the ambulance service, fire crews, and police all attending the incident.

One woman was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from Chesterfield and Dronfield, before she was then taken to hospital via an air ambulance.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 17.13 hours on Monday 29 May, firefighters from Chesterfield and Dronfield attended a road traffic collision involving one car which had hit a tree. One female casualty was extricated from the vehicle by crews and taken to hospital by air ambulance.”

Derbyshire police said the woman was taken to hospital for ‘assessment and treatment for injuries which may be considered serious’.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service