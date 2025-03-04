Wisbech woe for Eastwood but big wins for Kimberley and Selston

Aaron Opoku in action at Wisbech on Saturday. Photo: Gareth Davis.

​Eastwood CFC suffered a blow to their title aspirations as hosts Wisbech Town came from behind to run out 2-1 winners in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

The result didn’t affect Eastwood’s position at the top of the table but with their closest rivals having games in hand, their seven-point lead was far less secure going into the midweek matches in which both second-placed Bourne Town and third-placed Lincoln United featured, after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

It took until the last minute of the first-half for Eastwood to take the lead, as Terry Hawkridge picked the ball up on the edge of the area and squeezed a pass through to Aaron Opoku who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Aaron O’Connor then saw a goal disallowed early in the second-half as Eastwood looked to cement their lead, but in the end it would be Wisbech who would turn things around.

Aaron O'Connor takes on the Wisbech defence during Saturday's defeat. Photo: Gareth Davis.

On 74 minutes, a free-kick into the penalty area wasn’t cleared and Sam Bennett was on hand to score at the second attempt.

And Bennett would then score again five minutes later to ensure his side would take all three points and in turn help ease their own relegation fears.

Eastwood are back in action this weekend when they head to bottom-of-the-table Shirebrook Town.

*Kimberley Miners Welfare emerged with three points from a crucial clash between the basement sides at Shirebrook on Saturday.

The 1-0 win moved the Miners to within a point of safety, and they also have a game in hand on Gresley Rovers who sit directly above them.

Aaron Coyle netted the winner for Kimberley with a thunderous strike seven minutes before half-time, the visitors hanging on for a crucial win that means they are now five points ahead of Shirebrook at the foot of the UCL Premier North standings.

Next up for Kimberley is a home game against Eastwood’s weekend conquerors Wisbech, who are seven points ahead of Ant Ward’s men going into the game.

*Selston produced a stunning result to see off league leaders Retford FC 1-0 at the Parish Hall Grounds on Saturday.

Jordan Black’s goal was enough to move Selston to within two points of safety in UCL Division One North.

