Halcyon Approach, off Derby Road, will be closed until February 15.

The road will be closed while a new sewer connection is installed.

Access will be maintained for Derby Road, Mill Lane, Adlington Avenue, Halcyon Approach and Chesterfield.

The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished, which may be earlier than advertised.

Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.

Anyone needing further information should ring call Derbyshire 01629 533190.