Wingerworth man slips on his OWN banana skin... while rock climbing!

At some point we have all probably warned someone to watch out for a stray banana skin on the floor.

But how many of us have actually ever seen someone fall on a banana peel? Are they even that slippery?

Well, as it turns out, they are.

And poor old Euan Moseley, 74, of Wingerworth, couldn’t even blame someone else. For he slipped on his OWN banana skin... while rock climbing.

The retired teacher was making his way up a climbing wall at The Foundry in Sheffield when he unknowingly planted his right foot on the peel.

Thankfully, no damage was caused and a ‘baffled’ Euan soon realised it was a peel from a banana he had eaten previously as a snack which had somehow attached to his clothing before falling off.

”I was flabbergasted, dumbfounded and amazed,” Euan joked.