WIN tickets to see Taylor Swift

Global megastar Taylor Swift is returning to the UK for her Reputation tour - and the Derbyshire Times has a pair of tickets up for grabs.

The best-selling songstress will be playing just one venue north of London when she visits Manchester’s Etihad Stadium next month.

She has already broken an attendance record previously set by One Direction for her opening Phoenix show – and it is projected to be one of the biggest tours in history.

And the Shake It Off singer is in fine form after winning the awards for top female artist and top selling album at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards this week.

Your Times has a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky reader for the highly-anticipated series of shows.

They will be valid for Taylor’s second night in Manchester – Saturday, June 9.

The show had been added to Taylor’s tour schedule following “overwhelming demand” for her first night in the Etihad, alongside extra shows at Dublin’s Croke Park and London’s Wembley Stadium.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to this fantastic concert in our competition, answer the following question correctly: which of Taylor’s albums was named after a colour?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to: andrew.wakefield@jpress.co.uk. Mark the email Derbyshire Times Taylor Swift competition. The first correct entry drawn after the closing date of noon on Wednesday, May 30, will win a pair of tickets.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions, visit derbyshiretimes.co.uk. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available via taylorswift.com.