Win profitable sweet shop Business in Chesterfield for £1

David Herbert & Paula Mitchell. Owners of Candy Palace.

In July 2025, we’re taking a step towards early semi-retirement. Instead of selling our beloved business the traditional way, we’ve decided to raffle it off to one lucky winner – and that could be YOU!

This isn’t an April Fools’ joke – it’s the real deal! For just £1 per ticket, YOU could become the proud owner of family business Candy Palace!

Why This Opportunity Is Sweet as Candy:

More info available at: https://raffall.com/370554/enter-raffle-to-win-candy-palace-for-just-1-hosted-by-david-herbert

A Proven Success: Candy Palace isn’t just a shop – it’s a profitable, fully operational business generating a steady income. Plus, with room to grow, the potential is limitless!

Prime Location: Located in leased premises with an affordable monthly rent, Candy Palace is perfectly positioned to attract consistent foot traffic and ensure continued success.

Ready to Roll: The shop will come fully stocked with inventory, and we’ll even cover your first month’s rent and a full year of building insurance, so you’ll be earning from day one!

Support You Can Count On: We’ll be there every step of the way, providing hands-on guidance to show you the ropes and sharing insider tips. When you’re ready to take full control, we’ll only be a phone call away for extra help or advice.

Tickets Are Just £1: That’s less than the price of a candy bar for the chance to win an entire business! And remember, the more tickets you buy, the sweeter your chances of winning.

The draw takes place on June 30, 2025, at 1:44 PM – just months away! Don’t wait to grab this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.