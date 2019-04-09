Widow pays tribute to Chesterfield FC legend Kevin Randall after his death

The widow of legendary Spireite Kevin Randall has paid tribute to him.

Mr Randall sadly passed away aged 74 at the end of last month following a brave battle with cancer.

As a striker, he made 258 appearances and scored 96 goals for Chesterfield FC between 1966 and 1972.

He managed the Spireites for 56 games and was also assistant to John Duncan for more than 500 games.

Father and grandfather Mr Randall lived with his wife Eileen in Derbyshire for nearly 50 years.

Ms Randall, of Lower Pilsley, told the Derbyshire Times this week: "Kevin was such a loving, kind, caring man.

"Everyone would say the same about him.

"We have so many happy memories of him.

"He is very sadly missed."

Ms Randall said her late husband was 'very proud' of his footballing career and was scouting for Burnley 'right until the end'.

She added: "Kevin had many interests.

"He loved his football and he also enjoyed fishing and watching cricket.

"He liked theatre - we went to watch shows at the Pomegranate often - and he also had a passion for steam trains."

A number of former Chesterfield FC players took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Randall after he passed away.

Among them was Nicky Law who said: "He was a great man who always had a smile on his face and a joke to share with me. I only saw him two weeks ago at Burnley and am saddened at our loss. Best wishes to his family. RIP Kev."

Tony Lormor said: "What a great man and a character with such a caring attitude, an unbelievable sense of humour. I had an amazing four years working with him in the most successful time of my career."

Jon Howard said he was 'absolutely devastated' to learn of Mr Randall's death and described him as having a 'massive influence on my career'.

Mr Randall’s funeral will take place at Chesterfield crematorium at 12.50pm on Wednesday next week.