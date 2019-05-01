Whitwell cub leader receives highest scouting honour at royal parade

A Whitwell cub leader joined the royal Windsor Castle St George’s Day parade last weekend after achieving the highest honour in scouting.

Catherine Lawrence, 26, spent 10 years working towards the Queen’s Scout Award, at the same time as putting herself through medical school.

Now working in paediatrics at Chesterfield Royal, she was invited to take part in the parade alongside other award recipients from across the UK.

Catherine said: “It was absolutely fantastic to receive the award. It’s such a long process and a huge achievement. I’m really proud to reach the end of the line.”

Since joining Rainbows aged five, Catherine has worked through every stage of the 1st Whitwell Scout and Guide group, and already has the Queen’s Guide Award and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold.

She said: “For the Queen’s Scout award I learned to drive autosolo with Clowne Motor Club, learned bouldering in France, and went on a residential in Switzerland.

“I also had to lead an expedition in the Peak District, work as a balloon modeller, volunteer as a Guide leader for a year, and help with the Whitwell well-dressings.”

She added: “I enjoy how flexible scouting is. It’s a springboard for adventures, and leads to so many things.

“The hardest part has been fitting everything in. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It takes a lot of perseverance but the kids have kept me going.

“A lot of people have helped along the way, and this is their award as much as it is mine. Thank you to all of them.”