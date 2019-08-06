Whaley Bridge pharmacist goes above and beyond to look after patients during Toddbrook Reservoir operation

A Whaley Bridge pharmacist has been going above and beyond the call of duty to look after his patients during the ongoing situation in the town.

With the town's Well Pharmacy closed since the incident began on Thursday, the store team have been unable to access the pharmacy and provide medication for their patients.

So pharmacist manager Raj Modi contacted local police, expressing concern for the health of his patients. With a police escort, he was allowed access to the pharmacy which enabled him to identify those patients who were most vulnerable and in need of urgent medication.

He was then able to deliver this medication to those living outside the evacuation zone and even organised any undeliverable items to be held at collection points, allowing patients to pick up their medication.

Raj said: “During this difficult time, I have tried my best to help and support everyone that I can.

"I wanted to bring some calm to the situation by making sure people were not worried about their medication.

"I kept checking the weather as I knew I had to get medication to my customers before the heavy rainfall, which is why I delivered it throughout the weekend.

“My pharmacy team have also been brilliant; they’ve all been in touch offering their help and support. I really care about the people I work with, my customers and our local community, so I had to do everything I could to help.”

The Market Street pharmacy team have been working in neighbouring Well Pharmacy stores to deal with urgent patient queries, as well as making sure medication that the pharmacy supplies for care homes is prepped and ready for the week.

Raj has also provided his personal phone number through local radio stations and community social media pages, so that concerned residents could get in touch with him about their medication.

Tracy Barton, Retail Stores Director at Well Pharmacy said: “What Raj and his team have done is incredible. Raj has put his patient’s wellbeing at the heart of everything he has done, really going the extra mile to make sure they have the support they need during an uncertain and scary time.

“Our pharmacies play a huge role in local communities, with so many people dependant on the services they provide. I couldn’t be prouder of Raj and everything he has done. He is a real asset to Well and the local community.”