Well-known columnist praises Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and young actor

A well-known columnist has praised Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and a young boy who starred in a pantomime.

Writing in his opinion column for The Times newspaper, Matthew Parris, said he went along to the theatre with friends and family to watch The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Mr Parris, a former Conservative MP for West Derbyshire, wrote: “I’m no theatre critic. Not for me the West End press nights and paparazzi. But last Thursday I took family and friends to Peter Pan at the Pomegranate in Chesterfield, a little Victorian jewel of a theatre.

“A glorious show whose part-professional, part-local cast of dancers, singers, flying actors and a ticking crocodile packed the place, excited children’s screams filling the air.

“The part of Mr and Mrs Darling’s smallest son Michael was played (if I read my programme right) by Brandon Holland, a very small, fair-haired and presumably local child, who looked about eight. A tiny boy with a giant talent, Brandon’s stage presence was phenomenal. In or out of the spotlight, he never stopped acting, dancing around, totally immersed in his role, drawing all eyes with his talent and sheer exhilaration at the magic of theatre. Move over, Christopher Biggins, your nemesis has been born and his name is Brandon.”

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Families flocked to see The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the Pomegranate Theatre this festive season with 26,300 people watching the show – an increase on last year – our thanks to the cast and crew for all their hard work in making it such a success.

“We are thrilled that Matthew Parris, writing in The Times, joined local critics in praising the show and the theatre.”