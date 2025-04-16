Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather has taken a cold and grey turn today after a period of warm and sunny conditions – and Derbyshire residents will be hoping that the sun returns as we move towards the Easter weekend.

The full weather forecast for the Easter weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below.

Chesterfield:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

The weather is currently forecast to be warm and dry for most of the Easter weekend.

Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°

Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°

Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Matlock:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°

Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°

Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

Alfreton:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°

Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°

Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Ripley:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°

Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°

Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Belper:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°

Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.

Buxton:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°

Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 13°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 11°

Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°

Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°.

Bakewell:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°

Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°

Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°

Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.

Castleton:

Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°

Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°

Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 13°

Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 13°

Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.