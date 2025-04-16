Will the sunny weather return for Easter? Full forecast for the bank holiday weekend across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Alfreton, Ripley, Buxton, Belper and Castleton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The full weather forecast for the Easter weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below.
Chesterfield:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°
Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°
Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.
Matlock:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°
Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°
Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.
Alfreton:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°
Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°
Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.
Ripley:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°
Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 17°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°
Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.
Belper:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°
Sunday, April 20: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.
Buxton:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°
Friday, April 18: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, highs of 13°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 11°
Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°
Monday, April 21: Light rain and a gentle breeze, highs of 12°.
Bakewell:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°
Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 16°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 14°
Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°
Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 16°.
Castleton:
Thursday, April 17: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 14°
Friday, April 18: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 15°
Saturday, April 19: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 13°
Sunday, April 20: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 13°
Monday, April 21: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, highs of 15°.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.