The last few weeks brought rainfall, floods and autumn temperatures to Derbyshire towns and villages, but as July comes to an end, the MET office has revealed the forecast for August.

As school holidays go on, weather across Derbyshire is set to be mixed throughout the next four weeks – with rain spells and thunders forecasted alongside sunny intervals.

Below is a detailed forecast for the upcoming week across the county.

Cottages in the Peak District. Derbyshire has had to put up with a gloomy and chilly July – but will August be sunnier?

Chesterfield

Monday, July 31 – Light rain changing to hail showers by nighttime, with highs of 18° and lows of 14°

Tuesday, August 1 - Light rain changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 14°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 20° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 4 -Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 5 – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday, August 6 – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 17° and lows of 11°

Belper

Monday, July 31 – Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Tuesday, August 1 - Cloudy, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy rain changing to thunder showers by late morning, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 4 -Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 5 – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday, August 6 – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 17° and lows of 11°

Dronfield

Monday, July 31 – Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Tuesday, August 1 - Light rain changing to overcast by lunchtime, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy rain, with highs of 18° and lows of 12°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 4 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 5 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday, August 6 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 16° and lows of 11°

Matlock

Monday, July 31 –Light rain, with highs of 18° and lows of 14°

Tuesday, August 1 - Overcast changing to light rain by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy rain changing to thunder showers by late morning, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 4 -Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 5 – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday, August 6 – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 17° and lows of 11°

Bakewell

Monday, July 31 –Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Tuesday, August 1 - Light rain changing to overcast by early evening, with highs of 18° and lows of 13°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy rain changing to thunder showers by lunchtime, with highs of 19° and lows of 12°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 19° and lows of 13°

Friday, August 4 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday, August 5 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday, August 6 – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 16° and lows of 11°

Buxton

Monday, July 31 – Light rain, with highs of 16° and lows of 12°

Tuesday, August 1 -Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 15° and lows of 12°

Wednesday, August 2 – Heavy showers, with highs of 17° and lows of 11°

Thursday, August 3 -Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 17° and lows of 11°

Friday, August 4 -Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 15° and lows of 9°

Saturday, August 5 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 16° and lows of 9°