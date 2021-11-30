What will the weather be like on Christmas? Peak District Xmas weather forecast

The Peak District is a great place to spend your Christmas holidays. It’s quiet and tranquil, yet friendly and jovial at the same time – not to mention the beauty of the frost-covered landscapes. What could be more Christmassy than that?

However, if this is something you’d like to do, then you’ll probably want to know what the weather’s going to be like over the Christmas season.

Well, let’s start with the good news. It’s expected to be dry over Christmas in the Peak District this year, with only December 16th and 29th being forecast for rain. Despite this, take care on the 29th, as potentially strong hail has also been forecasted on this day.

Peak District villages all lit up with Christmas lights. Grindleford.

While the season of cheer looks to be free of precipitation in the Peak District, this also means there’s unlikely to be any snow. Therefore, chances of the fabled “White Christmas” look remote.

From December 16th to New Year’s Eve, the temperature is not expected to drop below zero degrees Celsius. Due to this, the ideal conditions for snow will not be met. It’s worth noting that snow hasn’t been explicitly forecasted, either.

On Christmas itself, the temperature should be around 6 degrees Celsius for the duration of the day. Christmas Eve will be the same, while Boxing Day should be somewhat colder with an estimated average temperature of 3-4 degrees Celsius.