What will the weather be like in Chesterfield for Bonfire Night 2021?

Fireworks

There’s one thing that can absolutely ruin any Bonfire Night celebrations – a sudden downpour of rain. So, after last year’s Bonfire Night was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, will this year’s iteration be spoiled by a shower?

As of right now, it looks very unlikely that this will be the case. The Met Office’s weather forecast system indicates that the chance of rain will be less than 5% all day on the 5th of November. This will last until 9pm, where the chance of precipitation will slightly escalate to roughly 10%.

This means that even after 9pm, it probably won’t rain – but if you want to be sure, it might be a good idea to set off your fireworks and have your bonfire before this time.

It isn’t expected to be particularly windy on this year’s Bonfire night, either. The wind speed won’t surpass 14mph at any point in the day or night, according to the Met Office’s weather forecast.

The only call for concern with the weather this Bonfire Night in Chesterfield is the low temperature. The warmest it will be all day is expected to be only 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). During the night, it will drop to around 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit), though it is expected to feel more like 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit).