Weekend weather forecast as Chesterfield welcomes return of Pride celebrations

Those heading to Stand Road recreation ground on Sunday can expect a star-studded lineup including Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle who is set to headline the main stage.
Also on the bill are Five Star vocalist Denise Pearson, Jo O’Meara from S Club 7, 80’s heart-throb Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond fame, and a bevy of drag artists led by Joe Black.
But with the event and many others set to take place in the great outdoors across the weekend, what does the weather have in store?
Forecasters predict it will be overcast but mostly dry, with tempatures much cooler than those seen during the record-breaking heatwave earlier this.
Here’s the full forecast for Chesterfield ahead of events this weekend.
Friday:
8am – 15°C, light cloud and light winds
9am – 15°C, light rain and light winds
10am – 15°C, light rain and light winds
11am – 16°C, light rain and light winds
12pm – 16°C, light rain and light winds
1pm – 17°C, thick cloud and light winds
2pm – 17°C, drizzle and light winds
3pm – 18°C, drizzle and light winds
4pm – 18°C, light cloud and light winds
5pm – 18°C, light cloud and light winds
6pm – 18°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze
7pm – 17°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze
8pm – 17°C, light cloud and light winds
9pm – 16°C, light cloud and light winds
10pm – 16°C, light cloud and light winds
Saturday:
8am – 16°C, light cloud and light winds
9am – 17°C, light cloud and light winds
10am – 19°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze
11am – 20°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze
12pm – 21°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze
1pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
2pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
3pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
4pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
5pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
6pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
7pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
8pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
9pm – 21°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
10pm – 20°C, partly cloudy and a gentle breeze
Sunday:
8am – 19°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
9am – 20°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
10am – 21°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
11am – 21°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
12pm – 22°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
1pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
2pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
3pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
4pm – 24°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
5pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
6pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
7pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze
8pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
9pm – 21°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
10pm – 20°C, light cloud and a moderate breeze