Weekend weather forecast as Chesterfield welcomes return of Pride celebrations

Those heading to Stand Road recreation ground on Sunday can expect a star-studded lineup including Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle who is set to headline the main stage.

Also on the bill are Five Star vocalist Denise Pearson, Jo O’Meara from S Club 7, 80’s heart-throb Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond fame, and a bevy of drag artists led by Joe Black.

But with the event and many others set to take place in the great outdoors across the weekend, what does the weather have in store?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Wilde on the main stage at Chesterfield Pride, which is set to return to Stand Road recreation ground this Sunday (photo: Fox and Squirrel Photography)

Forecasters predict it will be overcast but mostly dry, with tempatures much cooler than those seen during the record-breaking heatwave earlier this.

Here’s the full forecast for Chesterfield ahead of events this weekend.

Friday:

8am – 15°C, light cloud and light winds

9am – 15°C, light rain and light winds

10am – 15°C, light rain and light winds

11am – 16°C, light rain and light winds

12pm – 16°C, light rain and light winds

1pm – 17°C, thick cloud and light winds

2pm – 17°C, drizzle and light winds

3pm – 18°C, drizzle and light winds

4pm – 18°C, light cloud and light winds

5pm – 18°C, light cloud and light winds

6pm – 18°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

7pm – 17°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

8pm – 17°C, light cloud and light winds

9pm – 16°C, light cloud and light winds

10pm – 16°C, light cloud and light winds

Saturday:

8am – 16°C, light cloud and light winds

9am – 17°C, light cloud and light winds

10am – 19°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

11am – 20°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

12pm – 21°C, light cloud and a gentle breeze

1pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

2pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

3pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

4pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

5pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

6pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

7pm – 23°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

8pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

9pm – 21°C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

10pm – 20°C, partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

Sunday:

8am – 19°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

9am – 20°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

10am – 21°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

11am – 21°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

12pm – 22°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

1pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

2pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

3pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

4pm – 24°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

5pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

6pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

7pm – 23°C, light rain and a moderate breeze

8pm – 22°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

9pm – 21°C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze