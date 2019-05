The Met Office has forecast a bright start for today (May 17), which will soon turn to cloud with patches of light rain.

The temperature today could rise to 14 °C.

The temperature today could rise to 14C.

It will remain largely cloudy through the evening and overnight, with the occasional outbreak of light rain or drizzle.

Some patches of fog are also likely to affect the hills.

The temperature could drop to 9 °C.