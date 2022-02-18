Storm Eunice: Watch as roof of London’s O2 Arena rips open as gusts of more than 100mph batter UK

Part of the roof at the former Millenium Dome has been ripped open by strong winds brought by Storm Eunice, with reports suggesting that water is now leaking inside the building.

London, as well as others parts of the southeast, are under a red weather alert until 3pm today (February 18), meaning the conditions are posing likely threat to life.

Another red alert has been issued for similar conditions in south Wales and southwest England.

Part of the roof of London's O2 Arena has been ripped of by severe winds of Storm Eunice (Credit:@ BJFHubbard)

Red warnings are rarely issued by the Met Office, with the last one in November 2021 before the arrival of Storm Arwen, which saw very strong winds batter areas on the east coast of Scotland and the northeast coast of England.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 60-70mph for most within the amber warning area, and up to 80mph in a few places.”