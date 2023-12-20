The Met Office has updated the yellow weather warning as strong winds brought by Storm Pia are set to affect Derbyshire overnight and tomorrow.

Storm Pia is set to bring strong winds to Derbyshire, causing potential travel disruption and power cuts. (ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire between midnight and 9 pm on Thursday, December 21 as Storm Pia is set to hit the UK.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. Quite widely winds are expected to gust 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 65-70 mph. Gusts of up to 80 mph are possible for a time.

The Met Office has warned that some bus and train services will be affected, with journeys taking longer, while delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible, as well as short-term loss of power and other services. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.

The Met Office has shared the following advise: