Updated: Yellow weather warning as Storm Pia set to hit Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and Peak District
The yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire between midnight and 9 pm on Thursday, December 21 as Storm Pia is set to hit the UK.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country. Quite widely winds are expected to gust 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 65-70 mph. Gusts of up to 80 mph are possible for a time.
The Met Office has warned that some bus and train services will be affected, with journeys taking longer, while delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible, as well as short-term loss of power and other services. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.
The Met Office has shared the following advise:
- Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.
- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. These include: bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- Consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs, know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.