Updated: Pictures show flooding across Chesterfield today after county hit by heavy rain and snow

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:37 GMT
These pictures show the aftermath of flooding across Chesterfield this morning – after the town faced heavy rain and snow.

Derbyshire was hit by heavy rain and snow over the last 24 hours, leading to flooding across the county this morning – including in several parts of Chesterfield.

Flood warnings and alerts were also been put in place by the Environment Agency – with a number of those covering areas of Chesterfield.

READ THIS: TikTok de-icing hack: motoring expert’s warning over viral method - what to avoid

These photos show where flooding occurred earlier today – with a number of busy routes being impacted.

Works Road, between Hollingwood and Barrow Hill, was hit by flooding earlier today.

1. Works Road

Works Road, between Hollingwood and Barrow Hill, was hit by flooding earlier today. Photo: Alfie Darlin

Photo Sales
Roads in Chesterfield have been impacted by flooding today - including the A61 and A617.

2. Chesterfield flooding

Roads in Chesterfield have been impacted by flooding today - including the A61 and A617. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs - which are there for your safety.”

3. Inclement weather

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs - which are there for your safety.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The flooding led to significant disruption for motorists today.

4. Disruption for drivers

The flooding led to significant disruption for motorists today. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireEnvironment Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice