Updated: Pictures show flooding across Chesterfield today after county hit by heavy rain and snow

Derbyshire was hit by heavy rain and snow over the last 24 hours, leading to flooding across the county this morning – including in several parts of Chesterfield.
Flood warnings and alerts were also been put in place by the Environment Agency – with a number of those covering areas of Chesterfield.
These photos show where flooding occurred earlier today – with a number of busy routes being impacted.
1. Works Road
Works Road, between Hollingwood and Barrow Hill, was hit by flooding earlier today. Photo: Alfie Darlin
2. Chesterfield flooding
Roads in Chesterfield have been impacted by flooding today - including the A61 and A617. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Inclement weather
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs - which are there for your safety.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Disruption for drivers
The flooding led to significant disruption for motorists today. Photo: Brian Eyre
