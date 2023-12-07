Updated: List of flood alerts and warnings in Derbyshire as yellow weather warning in place
Derbyshire has had a night of heavy rain but the rain is set to continue and a weather warning is in place today. The Environment Agency has put up warnings and alerts across the county.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.
If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity, move things upstairs or to safety and where possible move family, pets and cars to safety.
Below is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in Derbyshire and the wider area according to the Environment Agency as of 11 am on Thursday, December 7.
Flood warnings:
- River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge
- River Soar at Zouch Island
- River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park
- River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
- River Trent at Swarkestone
Flood alerts:
- Burton Trent
- Lower River Don catchment
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Trent in Derbyshire
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- River Wye in Derbyshire