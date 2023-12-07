Updated: List of flood alerts and warnings in Derbyshire as yellow weather warning in place

There are currently seven flood warnings and six flood alerts in place across the county.

Derbyshire has had a night of heavy rain but the rain is set to continue and a weather warning is in place today. The Environment Agency has put up warnings and alerts across the county.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.

If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity, move things upstairs or to safety and where possible move family, pets and cars to safety.

Below is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in Derbyshire and the wider area according to the Environment Agency as of 11 am on Thursday, December 7.

Flood warnings:

River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar

River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge

River Soar at Zouch Island

River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Swarkestone

Flood alerts: