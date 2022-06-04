Thunderstorms expected tomorrow across Derbyshire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Storms forecast for Sunday.

The weather service says that thunderstorms may develop over the county from early Sunday which could cause travel disruption, flooding and may upset Jubilee celebrations in the county.

The weather warning will be in place from midnight on June 5 till 6pm the same day and warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible which could cause a danger to life. People are also warned that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Anyone travelling is being urged to check for possible cancellations as where flooding or lightning strikes occur there will be a chance of delays or cancellations regarding public transport.

Those driving are to be careful as spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.