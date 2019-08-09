This is when thunderstorms are expected to hit Chesterfield - hour by hour forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, thunderstorms and high winds in Chesterfield for Saturday, August 10.

Residents are advised to expect traffic disruption, some localised flooding and the odd "tree in the road".

Will we see thunder and lightning this weekend?

With bad weather expected to hit Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire tomorrow, here's your hour-by-hour forecast - starting from midnight.

Midnight - Light showers, 17C

1am - Light showers, 17C

2am - Heavy rain, 17C

3am - Light showers, 16C

4am - Heavy rain, 16C

5am - Light showers, 16C

6am - Light showers, 16C

7am - Light showers, 16C

8am - Light showers, 16C

9am - Cloudy, 17C

10am - Light showers, 17C

11am - Overcast, 17C

Noon - Light showers, 18C

1pm - Light showers, 19C

2pm - Light showers, 19C

3pm - Light showers, 19C

4pm - Light showers, 18C

5pm - Cloudy, 18C

6pm - Cloudy, 18C

7pm - Cloudy, 18C

8pm - Light showers, 17C

9pm - Light showers, 16C

10pm - Cloudy, 16C

11pm - Cloudy, 16C