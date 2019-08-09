This is when thunderstorms are expected to hit Chesterfield - hour by hour forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, thunderstorms and high winds in Chesterfield for Saturday, August 10.
Residents are advised to expect traffic disruption, some localised flooding and the odd "tree in the road".
With bad weather expected to hit Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire tomorrow, here's your hour-by-hour forecast - starting from midnight.
Midnight - Light showers, 17C
1am - Light showers, 17C
2am - Heavy rain, 17C
3am - Light showers, 16C
4am - Heavy rain, 16C
5am - Light showers, 16C
6am - Light showers, 16C
7am - Light showers, 16C
8am - Light showers, 16C
9am - Cloudy, 17C
10am - Light showers, 17C
11am - Overcast, 17C
Noon - Light showers, 18C
1pm - Light showers, 19C
2pm - Light showers, 19C
3pm - Light showers, 19C
4pm - Light showers, 18C
5pm - Cloudy, 18C
6pm - Cloudy, 18C
7pm - Cloudy, 18C
8pm - Light showers, 17C
9pm - Light showers, 16C
10pm - Cloudy, 16C
11pm - Cloudy, 16C