This is when temperatures are set to hit 30° this week across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Derby and more
The full weather forecast for the rest of this week across Derbyshire can be found below:
Chesterfield:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Matlock:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Alfreton:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 29°.
Bakewell:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 29°.
Belper:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Ripley:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 31°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
Buxton:
Wednesday, July 9: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.
Derby:
Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.
Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.
Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 31°.
Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.
Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.
