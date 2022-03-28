This is when it will snow in Chesterfield as the sunny spell comes to an end this week

But all good things come to an end and the weather is set to turn, with temperatures falling to a low of -1C later this week as the glorious blue skies are replaced by cloud, sleet and snow showers.

Today, Monday, March 28, it is expected to remain dry with any early morning cloud clearing to make way for sunshine, according to the latest BBC Weather forecast, with a high of 15C.

There will be a light cloud and gentle breeze on Tuesday, with some sunny intervals in the evening although temperatures are only expected to reach 9C.

The fine weather in Chesterfield is set to end this week as sleet and snow showers draw in from Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy and unsettled with spells of rain throughout the day, turning heavy at times with the possibility of sleet showers from around 7pm. The high will be 5C.

Snow showers are expected overnight on Wednesday, when temperatures will dip to 0C and these will continue into Thursday morning, though there will be sunny intervals later on when it will be drier with frost widespread by night.

Conditions will be brighter on Friday, when there will be a moderate breeze and highs of 7C.

Temperatures will then rise slightly, reaching 9C on Saturday and 10C on Sunday.

According to its long range forecast, the Met Office expects sunny intervals and spells of rain throughout the weekend, with milder temperatures interspersed with colder, showery interludes, and some strong winds as we head into next week.