By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
The full weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District is here.

Derbyshire residents will be keeping their fingers crossed for good weather over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The current forecast makes good reading for anyone planning a day out over the long weekend. Conditions are set to remain dry and largely sunny – with pleasantly warm temperatures also expected.

The full forecast for the bank holiday weekend can be found below.

Chesterfield:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Matlock:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Castleton:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 19°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Alfreton:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Ripley:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Belper:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Bakewell:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 19°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.

Buxton:

Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.

Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 17°.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.

1. August heat in Chesterfield. Queens Park.

The forecast is currently promising good weather for the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

