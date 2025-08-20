Derbyshire residents will be keeping their fingers crossed for good weather over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
The current forecast makes good reading for anyone planning a day out over the long weekend. Conditions are set to remain dry and largely sunny – with pleasantly warm temperatures also expected.
The full forecast for the bank holiday weekend can be found below.
Chesterfield:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Matlock:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Castleton:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 19°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Alfreton:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Ripley:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Belper:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 21°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 20°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Bakewell:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 19°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and light winds, highs of 21°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 20°.
Buxton:
Friday, August 22: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 17°.
Saturday, August 23: Light cloud and light winds, highs of 17°.
Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.
Monday, August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 18°.