The weather across Derbyshire has been nothing if not unpredictable over recent weeks – with a glorious hot spell giving way to damp, rainy conditions and flooding in some parts of the county.

It is certainly awkward for parents looking to plan activities for the summer holidays. With conditions changing so quickly, it is hard to know whether a trip out to the Peak District will be cut short by a torrential downpour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many will be hoping that the conditions will start to improve as we reach August, with a prolonged spell of hot weather, but unfortunately, the long range forecast from the Met Office is not looking promising.

Parts of the county were hit by floods earlier this month.

The end of July is likely to remain unsettled with showers – potentially heavy and thundery and especially in the north – giving way to longer spells of rain. It will often be quite windy as well, and it is likely to feel cool in areas of more persistent rain or stronger winds.

Early August is likely to be changeable and at times unsettled, with spells of sunshine interspersed with showers or more prolonged periods of rain. Generally, there will be a greater likelihood of stronger winds than usual for early August, and it is expected to continue to feel fairly cool for most parts of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather is predicted to remain fairly changeable through mid to late August. This means further rain or showers at times throughout the UK, while some showers may turn heavy and thundery. These unsettled spells are likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which could accentuate the generally below-average temperatures expected during these periods.

Residents may have to wait a while longer for ice cream weather to return.