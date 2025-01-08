Temperatures set to drop as low as -10° in parts of Derbyshire tonight – as council issues update on road closures
Derbyshire County Council has issued an update this afternoon on road closures that remain in place due to flooding and wintry conditions – and warned residents that parts of the county could see temperatures plummet to -10°.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We are expecting very low road surface temperatures overnight – in some parts of the Peak District they could reach -10°, so it is going to be another cold and icy afternoon and evening. Please drive to the conditions.
“Our gritting crews will be out from 1.00pm today on all secondary and primary routes across the county. They will then go and grit all primary routes again from 2.00am tomorrow (Thursday, January 9).
“We will be putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds therefore will take longer to complete.”
The following roads remain closed due to snow. These routes will not be reopened today or overnight, with DCC planning to assess them tomorrow:
Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge
Cat and Fiddle, A537
A6024 Holme Moss
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit - now passable with care
Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice.
A number of other routes also remain closed due to flooding:
Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington
Leathersley Lane, Scropton
Watery Lane, Scropton
Main Street, Rosliston
Frizams Lane, near Findern
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132
Derby Road, B5010 Risley
Heage Lane, Etwall
A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston
Breach Lane, Hatton
Bargate Lane, Repton
Marston Lane, Marston-on-Dove
Ingelby Road, Stanton by Dale
Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)
A DCC spokesperson added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”
