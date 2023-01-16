Temperatures have dropped to as little as -5 Celsius degrees in Chesterfield this morning, with snow falling in parts of the town and across Derbyshire.

According to BBC, light snow showers are also forecast for Buxton, Ashbourne and Clay Cross this afternoon.

Sleet showers are expected in Chesterfield, Matlock and Belper until 3pm.

