Temperatures plummet across Derbyshire – with snow and sleet showers expected in Chesterfield, Buxton, Ashbourne, Clay Cross, Matlock and Belper
It has been snowing in parts of Derbyshire this morning and more sleet and snow showers are forecast later today.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Temperatures have dropped to as little as -5 Celsius degrees in Chesterfield this morning, with snow falling in parts of the town and across Derbyshire.
According to BBC, light snow showers are also forecast for Buxton, Ashbourne and Clay Cross this afternoon.
At night temperatures will fall to -3, however clean skies are expected.