According to the latest MET Office forecast, there will be no rain in Chesterfield through the next few days – with temperatures reaching up to 19°.

Light rain showers can be expected on Friday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 27 in small parts of the county including Buxton.

Chesterfield weather

Friday, September 22 – Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with highs of 15°

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Sunday, September 24 – Cloudy, with highs of 19°

Monday, September 25 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 19°

Tuesday, September 26 – Cloudy, with highs of 19°

Wednesday, September 27 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Matlock weather

Friday, September 22 – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Sunday, September 24 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 18°

Monday, September 25 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 19°

Tuesday, September 26 – Cloudy, with highs of 19°

Wednesday, September 27 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Bakewell weather

Friday, September 22 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 14°

Sunday, September 24 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Monday, September 25 – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning, with highs of 19°

Tuesday, September 26 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Wednesday, September 27 – Cloudy, with highs of 17°

Buxton weather

Friday, September 22 – Partly cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon, with highs of 12

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 12°

Sunday, September 24 – Overcast, with highs of 13°

Monday, September 25 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 17°

Tuesday, September 26 – Fog changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 16°

Wednesday, September 27 – Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning, with highs of 16°

Ilkeston weather

Friday, September 22 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 14°

Sunday, September 24 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Monday, September 25 – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 19°

Tuesday, September 26 – Cloudy, with highs of 19°

Wednesday, September 27 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Belper weather

Friday, September 22 – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 15°

Saturday, September 23 – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with highs of 14°

Sunday, September 24 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°

Monday, September 25 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 19°

Tuesday, September 26 – Cloudy, with highs of 18°