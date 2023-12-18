A yellow weather warning has been issued as strong winds are likely to affect Derbyshire later this week, potentially causing some travel disruption.

The weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from midnight on Thursday, December 21 for 24 hours, until midnight on Friday, December 22.

This is due to strong west to northwesterly winds likely to develop across a large swathe of the country, including Derbyshire, overnight on Wednesday, December 20 and into Thursday.

Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places. The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.

The Met Office has warned that there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services might be affected. Some roads and bridges could close as well.

The Met Office has shared following advise: