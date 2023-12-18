Strong winds set to hit Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and Peak District as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from midnight on Thursday, December 21 for 24 hours, until midnight on Friday, December 22.
This is due to strong west to northwesterly winds likely to develop across a large swathe of the country, including Derbyshire, overnight on Wednesday, December 20 and into Thursday.
Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places. The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too.
The Met Office has warned that there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services might be affected. Some roads and bridges could close as well.
The Met Office has shared following advise:
- Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.
- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. These include: bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- Consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs, know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.