Storm Otto: Met Office issues yellow warning as strong winds set to batter Derbyshire
A yellow weather warning has been issued as strong winds look to batter Derbyshire today.
A spell of strong winds is expected across the county on Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon.
Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 50-60 mph. Gusts as high as 65 mph are possible in places.
Drivers have been warned as high-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Bus and train services may be affected, with journeys taking longer.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.
MET office warned that short term loss of power and other services is possible.