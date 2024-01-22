Strong winds are expected in association with Storm Jocelyn, leading to possible disruption to travel and utilities.

A yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 to 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.

A spell of strong west and southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, much of Scotland and parts of England, including Derbyshire.

Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning as strong winds are expected from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning causing disruption to travel and utilities.

The Met Office has warned that power cuts and travel disruption are possible, as well as increased risk of injuries from flying debris.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.