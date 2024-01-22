Storm Jocelyn: Yellow weather warning issued as more strong winds set to hit Derbyshire including Chesterfield and Peak District
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather warning will be in place in Derbyshire from 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 to 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.
A spell of strong west and southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, much of Scotland and parts of England, including Derbyshire.
Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph.
The Met Office has warned that power cuts and travel disruption are possible, as well as increased risk of injuries from flying debris.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Any remaining recovery efforts off the back of Storm Isha are likely to be hampered.
Residents in the areas affected are urged to secure loose items outside homes inlcuding bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences in a bid to avoid injury or damage. Those who plan to travel are asked to check road conditions, and bus and train timetables.