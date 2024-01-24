Storm Jocelyn: Met Office updates yellow weather warning for Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The yellow weather warning was put in place at 4pm yesterday (January 23) and will stay in Derbyshire until 3pm today (January 24).

Strong winds in association with Storm Jocelyn are continuing across northern parts of the UK into this afternoon.

While the strongest winds have now eased from Northern Ireland and some other western parts of the UK, strong gusts are set to hit Northeast England, including Derbyshire later today.

Winds are widely expected to gust 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations and over high ground possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph. Gusts of 55-65 mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may also hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts.

The Met Office has warned that power cuts and travel disruption are possible. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close, often blocked by fallen trees and other debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

